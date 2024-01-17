Clovis Chamber of Commerce hosts ribbon cutting for Chapman Law

by Mary Gadberry,

January 12, 2024 – The Clovis Chamber of Commerce officially welcomed Chapman Law, PC, with a ribbon cutting ceremony on January 11, 2024.

Andrea M. Chapman is the owner and attorney, a United States Navy veteran who attended San Joaquin College of Law, completing the program in 2017.

She then worked with several law firms in town, most recently with Coleman & Horowitt, LLP, as a partner and litigation attorney.

Chapman, originally from Denver, first came to the Central Valley when she was stationed at NAS Lemoore, she liked the area, and felt Clovis was a good place for their family.

According to Chapman’s paralegal, Nicole Pacheco, Chapman Law, PC specializes in real estate law, solar contracts, and construction law.

Chapman has a great deal of experience in successfully representing homeowners in the areas of solar contract fraud, breach of contract, failure to disclose, and construction defects.

In addition to staff and representatives from the Clovis Chamber of Commerce welcoming Chapman to town, a representative from Assemblyman Jim Patterson’s office was present.

The ceremonial ribbon was cut by Chapman’s three children.

The Chapman Law, PC office is located in Old Town Clovis, at 401 Clovis Avenue, Suite 201, and their phone number is 559-257-2822.