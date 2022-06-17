Clovis Chamber Mixes It Up At Heritage Center

The Clovis Chamber of Commerce held their June mixer at the Community Heritage Center Wednesday, June 15.

The mixer, hosted by the Clovis Veterans Memorial District, theme was “Meet Your Military Neighbor” with the objective of bridging the gap between civilians and the local military.

The Chamber holds mixers once per month as a way for local Chamber members and non-members to network at different central locations throughout Clovis.

In a presentation to attendees Lorenzo Rios, CEO of the Clovis Veterans Memorial District, said that the June mixer was unique because it allowed an opportunity to honor those in the community who serve our country and fight to protect our freedoms so that we can have a free space to explore entrepreneurial ideas.

Rios said since the mixers rotate to be hosted by different businesses each month, this month’s mixer’s significance was twofold. The first was to showcase the Heritage Center Museum and the second was to honor local veterans.

“[This evening we have the chance] to get to know the veterans that we take pride in serving. Those who hung up the uniform and now live here in our community and those who still wear the uniform who live right here in local military bases. So many of them have changed our leadership so as the new leaders assume their responsibilities, we want to facilitate conversations with local businesses, local governments, and this was a nice way of making that happen,” Rios said.

While the goal of the evening was to provide an opportunity to mingle and build relationships among attendees, the main focus for this month’s mixer was to showcase the exhibits on display at the Heritage Center.

Tom Wright, Chairman of the Board of Directors for the Clovis Veterans Memorial District, said that there is so much going on in the museum that they will be surprised by the interactive features that the museum has.

Rios shared his thoughts to attendees and said the values of Clovis were on display Wednesday night.

“The American spirit, the American dream, is still very much alive here. I think I’m preaching to the choir because you are all exhibits of that American dream,” Rios said.