Clovis Chamber hosts 2023 Leadership Summit

June 22, 2023 – The Clovis Leadership Summit was held at the Clovis Veterans Memorial District.

The Summit was organized by the Clovis Chamber of Commerce, and this year it featured Women in Business. The Women in Business speaker portion started at 2PM and went until 5PM.

A new feature this year was the Business, Food & Wine Expo which began immediately following the conclusion of the keynote speaker’s speech.

City of Clovis Mayor Lynne Ashbeck gave a brief speech and introduction for Fresno County District Attorney Lisa A. Smittcamp. During Ashbeck’s speech, in reference to what it means to be a leader, she stated that, “It’s about service.”

Mayor Ashbeck also offered high praise of the D.A. and spoke of Smittcamp’s humanity as an important part of her character.

Lisa Smittcamp walked to the center of the stage to speak clearly and powerfully. Our D.A. had this to say about leadership: “If you’re going to be an effective leader [. . .] you have to balance following and leading.”

Smittcamp was both professional and personal in her speech. One of the many memorable parts of her speech was her motto, “Work hard and be nice.”

The next speaker was none other than Fresno beloved KSEE 24 News Anchor, Stefani Booroojian.

The long-time news anchor offered insight into her career: the things she has learned, the places she has been, the people she has met, and the work she has done for our community and beyond. The body of her speech also included an incredible highlight reel of her career over the last 40 years.

Following a brief intermission, the Clovis Chamber of Commerce’s Priscilla Montell introduced keynote speaker Cynthia Johnson.

Cynthia Johnson is a marketing and branding professional, author, entrepreneur, and international keynote speaker.

Johnson spoke to the importance of building your personal brand, how A.I. can be a tool to make your job easier, how irreplaceable human thinking is, how creative every job is, and how pivotal it is to ask for things in your career.

The Clovis Leadership Summit’s Business, Food & Wine Expo showcased a vast variety of local businesses. Restaurants, catering, breweries, wineries, products, and services.

The Business, Food & Wine Expo was an opportunity for members of the community to connect, talk, laugh, eat, drink, and network.