Clovis Chamber Business Luncheon Award Winners — Part 2

Business Person of the Year: Helder Domingos

All bios were contributed by Chamber of Commerce

February 1, 2024 – For over 40 years, Helder Domingos has been a vital part of the Central Valley and the community of Clovis.

Originating from the Azores and fleeing war-torn Angola at the age of 18, he is now the owner of the largest electrical contractor in the Central Valley.

At an early age, Helder had a strong interest in electrical components that inspired him to earn his Degree in Industrial Technology at Fresno State in 1980.

From there his career journey began at Duncan Ceramics as an Electrical Engineer, to a 15-year tenure at Howe Electric before he co-founded Westech Systems in 1997 with only 2 electricians in a small office.

In 2018, Helder became the sole owner of Westech Systems which has grown into a 30,000 square foot facility with 230 employees, 5 divisions including Commercial, Residential, Solar, Underground Utilities and Service.

Residing in Clovis, Helder and his wife actively contribute to the community. Their philanthropic endeavors extend deeply into Clovis, creating positive change through donations to local charities, scholarships, and supporting all local hospitals.

Some of his notable initiatives are contributions to the Community Hospital Foundation, CUSD Foundation, Clovis Boys and Girls Club, to the California 911 Memorial and many other Memorials in our community.

He is the founder of a scholarship student exchange program between Fresno State and the University of the Azores.

It is an agriculture-focused curriculum which is very dear to his heart. It provides opportunities for students to travel to Fresno state to participate in the program which showcases Helder’s dedication to education and cross-cultural enrichment.

Helder’s story is a true testament to the American Dream, illustrating how hard work leads not only to individual success, but also fosters prosperity throughout the community.

Chamber Ambassador of the Year: Joe Tabangcura

My name is Joe Tabangcura and I am the owner of a Farmers Insurance Agency, The Tabangcura Insurance Agency.

I am the proud father of 4 children, Nik (22), Lucas (12), Sophia (8) and Samantha (8). We had a great life, but I was spending too much time on the road and not enough time at home and my children let me know about it.

After spending the last 17 plus years in the Healthcare sales industry, I came to a crossroads in my life. A few months later, my wife and I decided to completely surrender to the Lord and trust that there was a plan for me.

Not long after an opportunity to take over a Famers Insurance agency was presented to us. This has allowed me to spend more time with my family and to give more of myself and resources to the community.

My mission is simple: treat my clients like family, always keeping their best interests at heart. In 2018, I embarked on a transformative journey by joining the Clovis Chamber of Commerce. Soon after, I invested in becoming a Chamber Ambassador.

This engagement has not only expanded my professional network but has also opened doors for collaboration and partnerships.

In 2022, I proudly took on a new role as a member of the Clovis Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors.

Wearing both hats, I am committed to supporting an organization that has not only facilitated valuable relationships with local businesses but has also allowed me to mentor and witness the growth of like-minded individuals.