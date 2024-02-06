Clovis Chamber Business Luncheon Award Winners — Part 1

Chamber Board Director of The Year: Corey Stone

All bios were contributed by Chamber of Commerce

February 1, 2024 – Corey Stone has dedicated his career to making Clovis and the Central Valley a better place to live.

He has enjoyed serving alongside his fellow board members since 2019 and has been a part of various committees including acting as the Vice Chair for the Facilities Committee.

Being committed to the activities run by the Chamber, he serves as a volunteer at both Big Hat Days and Clovis Fest.

Corey was born and raised in Clovis. As a Clovis High student, he studied architecture in the Clovis Unified CART program.

This program further fueled his passion for design and led him to California State University, Fresno where he graduated with a degree in Electrical Engineering.

After graduation Corey went on to work for TETER, a local architecture and engineering firm. TETER’s motto is “Building a Better Valley” which aligned perfectly with Corey’s professional goals.

As a licensed Professional Engineer, he worked on hundreds of projects including schools (CUSD and many others), banks, hospitals, military bases, industrial projects and many more.

Corey then decided to flex his “engineering muscle” in a new role on the management team with Caglia Environmental at C.A.R.T.S. (Cedar Avenue Recycling and Transfer Station), a company that provides complete service to CUSD schools as well as roll off service for the City of Clovis.

The opportunity to be innovative and design new systems that would directly affect our local environment was too good to pass up.

Corey is responsible for implementing all new sorting technologies and robotics projects at the facility and managing a 35 ton/hour single stream MRF (Material Recovery Facility). This helps reduce the amount of material that ends up in our landfills.

Corey is excited to work for the Caglia family of companies and continue their legacy of keeping up with the most advanced technologies in the industry.

But most important to Corey are his faith and his family, which are at the heart of Corey’s motivations.

Married to his supportive wife, Rebecca, and blessed with two children (ages 8 and 6), Corey sees the community through the lens of a parent and feels the responsibility of making a better future for the place he calls home.

Corey, alongside his wife, volunteer to lead worship at Woodward Park Baptist Church. The love of music is something Corey and Rebecca have instilled in their son, who plays piano, and their daughter, who sings.

Corey’s faith inspired servant leadership style (to serve from a place of humility and gratitude) is evident in the office, as well as volunteering in the community.

Einar Cook Leadership Award: Florence Dunn

Florence T. Dunn has served as Founding President of California Health Sciences University since 2012.

Under President Dunn’s leadership, the University has rapidly grown, successfully building the current campus and establishing three Colleges –

the Colleges of Osteopathic Medicine, Pharmacy, and Biomedical Sciences and Health Professions – to fulfill the mission of the University. She is a long-time advocate for education and community service.

President Dunn is a seasoned leader with more than three decades of banking experience in California’s Central Valley with an extensive record of shaping and helping organizations of all industries succeed in that region’s unique economy.

Prior to joining the University, President Dunn was Senior Vice President and Regional Manager for the Sacramento and Central Valley regions of California Bank & Trust.

In that position she played a vital leadership role in the bank’s strategic planning, financial management, budgetary oversight and she oversaw marketing for two geographically vast and rapidly growing regions within the state.

President Dunn has served in various leadership and service capacities on numerous Boards ranging from health care, education, agriculture and manufacturing to business.

She currently serves on the Board Directors for the Central Valley Higher Education Consortium and is a finance committee member of Community Health Systems (formerly Community Hospitals of Central California).

Some of her past board service includes Board Chair for Community Hospitals of Central California, Board Chair for the Better Business Bureau of the San Joaquin Valley, Board member of the Fresno County Economic Development Corporation, and member of the University of California, Merced start-up advisory board.