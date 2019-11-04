Clovis’ C.J. Albertson Wins Two Cities Marathon in Record Fashion

Despite stomach issues, causing some discomfort during the race, former Buchanan standout and current Clovis Community College running coach C.J. Albertson won the Two Cities Marathon Sunday in stunning fashion.

Already holder of the record from last year’s first-place finish, Albertson shaved off three minutes this year to take first place once again.

The hometown feeling provided a boost for Albertson. The Two Cities Marathon stretched from Fresno into Clovis.

“I love that it is in my hometown. It’s really fun to run in a race where you know most of the participants and fans,” Albertson said. “It just reminds me how many people support me and how lucky I am to live in a community that brings out the best in me.”

Even though Albertson was experiencing some discomfort from what he called a “stomach issue”, he still felt good. Good enough to take to the marathon and best his own record.

“I’ve been feeling good in training and I felt great during the race. It felt good to know that I am in better shape than I was last year,” he said.

And regardless of the race, Albertson goes into each event with the same mindset.

“No matter what happens; I am going to run fast, enjoy the moment because running is awesome, and then run faster. At least that’s the mindset I attempt to keep,” he said.