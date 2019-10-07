Clovis Art Guild Judge 2019 Veterans Day Art Contest But Winners Yet to be Announced

With over 1,600 total submissions from Clovis Unified Students, the Clovis Art Guild went to work early Monday, Oct. 7 at the Clovis Veterans Memorial District in order to find the winner for the 2019 Veterans Day Art Contest.

The theme this year honors the 75 Anniversary of World War II “Heart of A Hero: Remembering D-Day” and the prompt asked students to look at what it means to be a hero and to do research on D-Day and the sacrifices that were made to protect our freedoms.

The judging itself took place between 9 a.m. and 11 a.m., while the winners will be invited to an awards banquet the day after Veterans Day. All of the work submitted will be put on display throughput the CVMD during the week of Veterans Day in the Liberty Ballroom.

There will be three levels to the grading criteria; elementary students who are submitting artwork, middle school students who are tasked with an essay and high school students who must create digital content of their choice (website, video, digital art, music, etc).

The winners will be awarded during the student awards dinner which will be held on November 12.