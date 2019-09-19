Clovis Area Modelers Club to Host 40th Annual U.S. Scale Masters Championships

Clovis community members are in for a treat as the Clovis Area Modelers Club will be hosting the 40th annual U.S. Scale Masters Championships.

The event will be held at Peg Field, located at 1751 S. Alta Ave. in Reedley about, 20 minutes from Clovis. The competition will take place October 17-20 and begins at 8 a.m. daily.

It’s free to the public and the club will be accepting donations for parking and all donations are tax deductible.

“It is a great opportunity for spectators to see some of the most detailed, hand built, fine scale aircraft models in the world. They must look real and fly like the real thing to compete at the U.S. Scale Masters championship,” Erik LaCour, President of Clovis Area Modelers said. “Children are always welcome, but should be accompanied by an adult.”

For more information, visit the Clovis Area Modelers Club website for more information.

“If you enjoy aviation you don’t want to miss this event!”