Clovis Appliance honors memory of Pawfessional Greeter, Jake with donation drive

February 1, 2024 – Clovis Appliance in Old town Clovis is honoring the memory of their late Pawfessional Greeter, Jake the Golden Retriever by inviting the community to spend the month dropping off donations for Valley Animal Center at their store, on the corner of 5th Street and Pollasky Avenue.

February 6th would have been Jake’s 10th birthday. However, he always enjoyed celebrating for the entire month of February by collecting lots of essential pet-care items for the nonprofit animal shelter and veterinary clinic.

Once again the big windows at Clovis Appliance have been lovingly painted by TNT Window Graphics with lots of birthday pups and details about the supplies you should donate.

The items that Valley Animal Center said they need the most are: high-efficiency laundry soap, bleach, antibacterial dish soap, new cat and dog toys, leashes, collars and beds.

Valley Animal Center receives no funds from the government to provide their services. Everything they do– from their membership-funded dog park to their clinic and adoption services– is funded by the community, grants, and fundraising.

“They’re just a good nonprofit, and they do a lot of good in this city,” said Jake’s human, Clovis Appliance owner Tammy Shultz.

There are quite a few reasons to support Valley Animal Center this month.

One big reason is that it’s a no-kill shelter, meaning they do everything in their power to treat and rehabilitate any animal that comes into their care until they find their “furever home”.

Another is that Jake’s former veterinarian works for the Valley Animal Center clinic– a low-cost, full-service clinic that provides preventative care, surgery, and treatment for cats and dogs.

Jake was an Old Town Clovis celebrity. Shultz said that Jake got lots of visitors when he was at the store, “There were so many people who loved him and enjoyed coming in to say hi, he was always just so good with people.”

Some of Jake’s passions were to spend afternoons hanging out in the store, playing at Elaine’s Pet Resort, and to wear his special Birthday Boy bandana while helping collect donations for Valley Animal Center.