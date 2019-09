On Tuesday, Oct. 29, Clovis Adult Education will host a Multicultural Fair, presented by the English as a Second Language (ESL).

From 8:30 a.m. to 11 a.m., Clovis community members can experience a variety of cultures through exhibit, song, dance, food and music.

The event will take place in the Quad Area of the school site, on 1452 David E Cook Way.

The ESL department invites the community to take part in learning about new cultures, but also to have some fun.