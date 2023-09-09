Clovis Ace Hardware Ribbon Cutting & Grand Re-Opening

September 8, 2023 – Clovis True Value has now made the switch to officially being Clovis Ace Hardware.

The business is under the same local ownership, but there’s a lot of great new changes. In addition to a new look, Clovis Ace Hardware is now offering more grilling equipment and outdoor furniture.

On Friday morning, they hosted their ribbon cutting and they even used a mini saw to saw through a wood “ribbon”—painted red with the Ace logo across it. The mini saw is currently for sale at the store.

The whole Clovis Ace Hardware team was present, from Co-owner Steve Bassett and manager Adam Kusener, to the employees and loved ones.

Clovis Chamber of Commerce staff were there, including President/CEO Greg Newman, Operations Director Priscilla Montell, and Membership Director Diana Hunnicutt.

Multiple Clovis Chamber of Commerce members were there as well, in addition to Clovis Ace Hardware. Other notable members of the community, including City of Clovis employees and Mayor Pro Tem, Vong Mouanoutoua were also present.

The ribbon cutting was Friday, with a weekend celebration set to continue through Saturday. They’re having a sale, demonstrations, prizes, and more.

One thing that we noticed about this re-opening celebration was the genuine joy felt all around. Be sure to stop by—congratulate them on their grand re-opening, and thank them for their many years of serving our community.