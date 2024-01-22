City to hold ribbon-cutting for new transit Center

January 22, 2024 – The City of Clovis recently announced the grand opening of The William H. “Harry” Armstrong Transit Center and is now inviting the public to attend a Ribbon-Cutting Celebration and Community Open House.

The event is set to be held Thursday, January 25, at 10:00 AM at the new facility located at 785 Third Street in Clovis – just next door to the new Clovis Senior Activity Center in Landmark Square – and will include a special dedication program, building tours, light refreshments, and an opportunity to meet transit staff and explore some of their vehicles and busses, including the most recognizable and beloved face of Clovis Transit: “Dolly the Trolley.”

The new 7,000 square foot facility will act as the dispatch and administration center for Clovis Transit and features a public lobby that will be open Monday through Friday for information and assistance, new office spaces and a new break room for a growing number of staff and transit drivers, and a new training room fully equipped for city events, seminars, and trainings.

The training room has already been used for a number of regional, state, and federal training courses, is set to become a local voting center for upcoming elections, and is also available to the community as a rental space for private events.

The building will also be a future stop on Clovis Transit bus routes. Clovis Transit operations, maintenance, and fleet will remain at their current location at 155 N Sunnyside.

Also featured within the facility is a tribute to the late William Harry Armstrong, for whom the facility is named. Armstrong served as a City Council Member and Mayor for 45 years from 1970 through 2015.

“A man of vision and compassion, Harry Armstrong championed initiatives that transformed Clovis into a thriving and vibrant community,” said John Holt, City Manager of the City of Clovis. “As we pass through the transit center that bears his name, let us reflect on the profound impact of his leadership and express our gratitude for a lifetime dedicated to the prosperity and unity of Clovis.”

The City of Clovis would also like to remind residents that all rides with Clovis Transit are free. To learn more about Clovis Transit schedules and routes, visit ClovisTransit.com

Ribbon-Cutting Celebration Event Information

When: Thursday, January 25, 10:00 AM

Where: 785 Third Street, Clovis, CA 93612