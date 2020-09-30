City Shares Details on New Loma Vista Community

In a couple of years, a 3,300 acre urban center in southeast Clovis will be constructed. In the next 20 years, it will be home to over 30,000 residents.

The City of Clovis Planning and Development is ready to start building the self-sustaining community, Loma Vista.

Loma Vista plans will go through a process review through the city commission and council for consideration; once approved, the design phase will start in 2021, and the construction phase will begin in 2022. The plans adopted for Loma Vista began on March 3, 2003.

Loma Vista will be considered a smart-growth community, not only providing at least 10,000 housing rooftops as well as employment opportunities to the rapidly growing city of Clovis.

There will be five sections to the community; The Village Green Park, Fire Station 6, A Shaw Avenue Underpass, a Market Place, and El Mercado.

It will have pedestrian walking paths to connect the north and south urban centers.

The Village Green Park will be commonplace for people to meet. It is spacious enough for community activities like concerts, events, wedding receptions. There will be an amphitheater, food truck parking, and a clock tower.

The focal point of the community will be Fire station 6 that will be a 24/7 operation. It will be about 8,000 square feet with enough garages to fit a couple of fire trucks.

The Shaw Ave underpass will construct the street to widen, and it will be a two mile stretch from DeWolf Avenue to McCall Avenue. Between DeWolf and Highland, there will be six lanes; three eastbound and three westbound. Between Highland and McCall, there will be five lanes; three eastbound and two westbound.

What will be located on the Southwest corner of Shaw and Leonard avenue will be, The Marketplace, consisting of three sections. There will be a pedestrian orientated section, which will include street-facing patios, pergolas, metal benches, and bike racks. Other areas include office buildings and retail structures.

In the Northwest corner of Shaw and Leonard Avenues will be the location of a secondary market structure. El Mercado will be six to seven acres of land and is a two-phased project. It will have a gas station and a convenience store that is 3,800 square feet. Other accommodations will be grocery stores, a pharmacy, and restaurants. The restaurant pad will be 20,000 square feet and have a Mission Revival Architectural Style.

For more information regarding Loma Vista, visit CityofClovis.com.