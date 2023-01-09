City of Clovis Storm Response

One area to avoid is Ashlan Avenue, between Thompson and Highland.

The road experienced some weather related damage and traffic is being rerouted.

The City of Clovis has distributed more than 4,000 sandbags to residents.

If you are a resident requiring sandbags, a self-service sandbag fill station is located at the Clovis Corporation Yard at 155 N. Sunnyside Ave.

Sandbags are limited to a maximum of 10 per household.

With the level of forecasted rain, it is normal for gutters to fill up to the top of curb.

This is part of the normal drainage process.

Streets where the water stops moving and pools above the top of street curbs should be reported.

To report a problem such as flooding, fallen trees or other storm-related issues please contact the Public Utilities Department at (559) 324-2600 or you can use the GoClovis app.