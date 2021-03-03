City of Clovis Provides Latest COVID-19 Report

City Manager Luke Serpa updated the City Council on the pandemic and the impact it has had on Clovis.

Serpa reported the second wave of COVID-19 is on a downward trend. The outlook for the county and the state in the upcoming weeks are looking good as well.

Serpa also mentioned Clovis’ daily COVID-19 positive cases were also down, similar to the county and the state.

There have been 1,443 deaths in the County of Fresno. There is no current count on COVID-19 related deaths in Clovis because the County Health Department is no longer reporting the data on their webpage.

Fresno county hospitalizations and ICU hospitalizations have both been consistently going in a downward trend. The state is reporting that the region has a 16.8 percent of ICU availability.

Currently the county is at 16.6 in adjusted new cases per 100,000 population and has a 6.6 percent positivity rate. Also, the county has an 8.3 percent health equity quartile positivity rate and still in the purple tier.

According to Serpa, the County must dip below 8 adjusted new cases per 100,000 to get out of the purple tier. However since shifting from testing to vaccinating we are not getting enough tests to go down in adjusted new cases.

Serpa also reported that Fresno County will begin administering vaccines to people ages 16 to 64 with underlying health conditions within the next couple of weeks.

Serpa also gave a presentation on all City of Clovis employees who had been infected with the virus. A total of 51 tested positive for COVID-19. However only one was an at-work transmission.

Police, Fire and Public Utilities had the most infected with five, six and nine respectively.

Serpa said this number was something that happened through the year and not an all at once outbreak.