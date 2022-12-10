City of Clovis Lights Tree in Annual Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony

December 5th – The annual Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony took place right after the conclusion of Monday’s City Council meeting outside of the Clovis Civic Center in downtown Clovis.

Promoted by the City of Clovis as a time to enjoy holiday music, lights and treats, they did not disappoint as plenty of attendees showed up in the colder conditions to view the lighting of the tree.

Mayor Jose Flores, speaking to the sizable crowd minutes after his and Councilman Bob Whalen’s farewell ceremony, opened the tree lighting ceremony by saying he was pleased that so many of Clovis’ residents could make it out to the Clovis Civic Center that night.

“It’s events like this that make Clovis a special place.”

Flores then introduced the Clovis High School Choir to sing a few “Christmas Carols” as the crowd awaited both the lighting of the tree and a special “surprise sighting” of the Christmas legend, Santa Clause. Sources can neither confirm nor deny the true identity of “Santa” at this time.

As the choir sang selections such as “A Holly Jolly Christmas”, and “Silent Night”, a few true believers in the Christian holiday began to sing along as the voices of those surrounding filled them with the cheer and spirit of the holiday season.

Councilman Drew Bessinger then initiated the lighting of the Christmas Tree, a tall forty to fifty foot fir will stand in the middle of the Clovis Civic Center for the remainder of December. The crowd remained to take pictures, mingle with others who were also in line with the holiday festivities, and enjoy further holiday treats.