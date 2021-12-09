City of Clovis Celebrates Annual Christmas Tree Lighting

It is that time of the year — beanies, hot cocoa & cookies, Christmas music and bright lights.

The City of Clovis celebrated its Annual Christmas Tree Lighting event on Monday night, Dec. 6 at City Hall on 5th Street.

Hundreds of people gathered as they enjoyed Christmas carols performed by Clovis High Choir and Clark Intermediate School Choir as well as an appearance from Santa and Mrs. Clause along with some helping hands — the elves.

Clovis High Choir student Mackenzie Haynes described the night as a celebration with the community coming together.

“It’s actually personally my first year here — despite being in choir three years now,” Haynes said. “Covid hit, so I wasn’t able to do it my first two years, so it’s good to be out here.”

Clovis resident Adam Barrett was at the event to support his daughter Montgomery, who is in the Clark Intermediate School Choir.

“It was a lot of fun,’’ Barrett said. “It was good to be out with so many people because we didn’t get to do this last year, so it’s nice to be out.”

Barrett added that an event like this also helps build the community.

Montgomery Barrett said this event was really festive, exciting and a good experience for everyone.

She is looking forward to returning next year as a high school student.

Santa helped Mayor Jose Flores light up the Christmas tree and families were able to take a picture with Santa and Mrs. Claus and enjoy some refreshments afterwards.

Clovis resident Rosie Fredrick who took her kids to the event was so appreciative, it brought her much joy.

“I’m very thankful for everything — that it happened today, the kids singing out there, the spirit of Christmas it was felt in my heart, it was felt with my kids being happy,” Fredrick said. “And everybody, the community coming together, it was a precious moment that I’ve been wanting to see for the past two years and it happened today.”

Fredrick was cheering and screaming happily with gratitude in her heart.

“I have a loss this year, but because everything that I saw today, I feel so happy and my spirit came out.” Fredrick said.

City of Clovis General Services Manager Amy Hance said, “This year because we were welcoming everybody back after the pandemic, we did a special giveaway with antlers and other holiday-themed gifts.”

Hance added how this event was also very special for the City of Clovis staff.

“We really missed the opportunity to reach out to our community last year and so we’re really glad to be back together again.” Hance said.

Miss Clovis 2022, Caleigh Alday was also in attendance interacting with the community, especially the children.

“I love going to any event, but this in particular I’ve never been to the Christmas Tree Lighting, and I think that was such an awe moment of seeing an entire community come together and just celebrate Christmas and the meaning of it.” Alday said.