City Council Approve Food Truck Events at Clovis Botanical Garden

On Monday night’s meeting the city council voted to let food trucks into the Clovis Botanical Garden starting next spring. Before any discussion on the matter Mayor Drew Bessinger recused himself from any discussion due to his home being close to the botanical gardens.

The proposal was for food trucks to come into the botanical garden on Thursday nights from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. from April 8 to May 27 of 2021. This would be as a trial run to see if the food trucks work well and if there are no problems that arise.

There is also a plan for there to be the sale of alcoholic beverages within the gardens. This will also be in partnership with the company Fresno Street Eats, which is a company that procures food trucks from around Fresno and Clovis to come to events and sell their food.

Pat Wynne, treasurer for the Clovis Botanical Garden said that this could be a great way to bring in more people to the garden and that the sale of alcohol can be a good way to increase revenue. Wynne also commented that people like to eat tacos and drink beer and that it seems to be a great way to bring people to the garden, who have not been to the garden.

There are also plans to have musical groups or bands at the botanical garden at the same time the trucks are there.

Wynne mentioned that they have talked to the police and the fire department and that there will be security at the garden when there are beer sales.

The council voted 4-0 with one abstention to amend the land tenure agreement and allowed for food trucks at the Clovis Botanical Garden.