CIF to Delay High School Sports Due to Pandemic

By
Michael Ford
-

The California Interscholastic Federation announced that the upcoming seasons will have a modified schedule due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

It is anticipated that the earliest that seasons will start will be December 2020 or January 2021.

Football season, which normally begins in mid-August, will start in January, with practices beginning in December. Cross country, water polo and volleyball are slated to start around that time as well.

All other sports are scheduled to start in March.

The last day of section playoffs for football will be April 10, 2021 and the last day for state playoffs will be April 17, 2021.

Section playoffs for water polo, volleyball and cross country will end in March 2021.

The CIF also announced Monday that for the first time high school athletes will be allowed to compete in high school and club sports this upcoming season.

Michael Ford
Michael Ford
Michael graduated from Fresno State in May 2019 with a Bachelor of Arts degree in print journalism. During his time at the university, he served as sports and managing editor for The Collegian, Fresno State’s student-run newspaper. In addition to the Clovis Roundup, Michael has written for The Fresno Bee, the Kingsburg Recorder and Selma Enterprise. He has a passion for sports and can be found on the sidelines at local games, bringing the citizens of Clovis the athletics news they deserve.

