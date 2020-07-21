CIF to Delay High School Sports Due to Pandemic

The California Interscholastic Federation announced that the upcoming seasons will have a modified schedule due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

It is anticipated that the earliest that seasons will start will be December 2020 or January 2021.

Football season, which normally begins in mid-August, will start in January, with practices beginning in December. Cross country, water polo and volleyball are slated to start around that time as well.

All other sports are scheduled to start in March.

The last day of section playoffs for football will be April 10, 2021 and the last day for state playoffs will be April 17, 2021.

Section playoffs for water polo, volleyball and cross country will end in March 2021.

The CIF also announced Monday that for the first time high school athletes will be allowed to compete in high school and club sports this upcoming season.