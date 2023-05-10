Chukchansi Gold Resort & Casino welcomes new Executive Chef, Klaus Feyersinger

COARSEGOLD, Calif. (May 10, 2023) – Chukchansi Gold Resort & Casino is pleased to announce the appointment of Klaus Feyersinger as executive chef.

Chef Feyersinger brings more than 40 years of fine-dining culinary experience to the Central Valley with an impressive resume spanning luxury Lake Tahoe resorts and international ocean liners to multiple AAA Four Diamond-awarded eateries.

In his role at Chukchansi Gold, Feyersinger takes the helm of the resort’s multiple restaurants, which span all types of cuisine, ensuring the highest level of quality and execution.

From elegant specialty dishes to traditional favorites, Chukchansi Gold’s many unique restaurants offer award-winning cuisine to please any palate.

For the third consecutive year, Vintage Steakhouse at Chukchansi Gold has earned a Wine Spectator Restaurant Award of Excellence, ranking it amongst the best places in the world to enjoy wine.

Feyersinger’s focus will be to maintain the resort’s already excellent offerings while bringing imaginative new ideas to the table to surprise and delight guests.

“We’re proud to welcome Chef Feyersinger to the Chukchansi Gold family. His tenure overseeing many of Lake Tahoe’s most popular, award-winning restaurants is a tribute to his talent, and we look forward to working with him to ensure our guests continue to have incredible culinary experiences at our resort day and night,” said Frank Rigley, Director of Food & Beverage, Chukchansi Gold Resort & Casino.

Over the past two decades, Feyersinger has served as executive chef for multiple Harrah’s Entertainment (now Caesars Entertainment) resorts, most recently presiding over the popular Harrah’s & Harvey’s Lake Tahoe properties.

While there, Feyersinger was responsible for overseeing all culinary operations encompassing the highly sought after fine-dining restaurants Friday Station, Sage Room and Hell’s Kitchen, in addition to more casual eateries, convention center banquet services, butler service and more.

About Chukchansi Gold Resort & Casino

Since opening in 2003, Chukchansi Gold Resort and Casino has been voted No. 1 for 15 years as Best Casino by the Fresno Bee People’s Choice Awards, sees over 130,000 monthly guests and employs over 1,200 individuals – disbursing roughly $50 million in payroll and benefits into the local economy every year.

For more information about the hotel and casino, please call 1-866-794-6946 or visit ChukchansiGold.com. Must be 21 to game at the property and have a valid government issued photo ID. For more information, contactinfo@chukchansigold.com.



