Chukchansi blood drive enables Central California Blood Center to save nearly 430 lives

COARSEGOLD, CA – May 16, 2023 – Chukchansi Gold Resort & Casino continued its legacy of philanthropy by hosting a blood drive to support the Central California Blood Center earlier this month.

Approximately 200 team members attended the drive at Chukchansi Gold Resort & Casino, enabling the Central California Blood Center to save nearly 430 local lives as a direct result of the Chukchansi blood donations.

Through its Chukchansi Cares charitable giving program, Chukchansi Gold continuously aims to make a positive difference in the lives of others in the areas of local community, health and human services, culture and education.

The program donates thousands of dollars to local nonprofit organizations every year, in total giving over $20 million in charitable dollars toward community benefit programs and initiatives.

“We’re proud to support the Central California Blood Center in its powerful, life-saving mission,” said Regina Manzano, Chukchansi Gold’s Human Resources Director. “We’d also like to share our deepest gratitude to all of our Chukchansi Gold team members who participated in the blood drive. Chukchansi Cares is a very significant program for us, and when 200 team members join together to support an important cause, we know the spirit of philanthropy we encourage on a daily basis is making a big impact on every level.”

Chukchansi’s philanthropic efforts and encouragement for team members to get involved in the community is one of the many reasons the resort has been named the People’s Choice Best Place To Work year after year.

