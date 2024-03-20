CHSU celebrated 100% residency match rate, 34% staying in the Central Valley

March 15, 2024 – The California Health Sciences University (CHSU) has announced a 100% match rate for its fourth-year medical students at its 2024 Match Day.

At a lively celebration with family and friends on Friday, medical students in the CHSU College of Osteopathic Medicine class of 2024 simultaneously learned the residency specialty program they will start after completing medical school.

“Achieving a 100% match rate for our inaugural medical students is extraordinary and we are so proud of these future physicians,” stated John Graneto, DO, Dean of the College of Osteopathic Medicine.

In a nationwide process that is highly competitive, CHSU’s 65 medical students in the class of 2024 matched to a wide variety of residencies, including 34% located in the Central Valley.

CHSU Student 34% Residency Match in Central Valley Kern Medical Center – Bakersfield 2 St Joseph – Stockton 1 St Agnes – Fresno 2 UCSF – Fresno 3 Kaweah Health – Visalia 6 Sierra View – Porterville 2 Valley Children’s – Madera 2 Valley Consortium – Modesto 2 Dignity Mercy – Merced 1 Adventist Tulare 1 Total Central Valley 22

After completing medical school and earning a Doctor of Osteopathic Medicine (DO) degree, CHSU medical students will need to pass a final board licensing exam. They will start a residency program in hospitals, clinics, and health centers to help them train for a specialty before practicing independently.

65% of the CHSU medical students will complete their residency in Primary Care, which includes family medicine, internal medicine, and pediatrics.

“With the critical shortage of Primary care physicians in the Central Valley and beyond, we are excited that 65% of our inaugural students matched in primary care residencies,” said Dr. Graneto.

“Having such a large number of CHSU students complete residencies locally, especially in primary care specialties, is an important part of our mission and will help underserved populations have more equitable access to health care,” stated Dr. Graneto.

About California Health Sciences University

California Health Sciences University (CHSU) is accredited by the WASC Senior College and University Commission (WSCUC). CHSU is the first university of its kind in the Central Valley and offers a local option for medical school and a master’s in biomedical sciences to help remedy the shortage of health care services offered in the Valley.

The CHSU College of Osteopathic Medicine now has about 500 medical students in attendance and plans to grow to approximately 600 medical students in the next year. The inaugural class of 2024 medical students will graduate in May. The College will matriculate its fifth cohort of about 150 students in July.

The university also offers a one-year Master of Science in Biomedical Sciences (MSBS) program at its College of Biosciences and Health Professions. The first cohort of MSBS students will graduate in 2024, with many graduates already receiving acceptance into the CHSU College of Osteopathic Medicine and other medical and dental schools.

For more information about California Health Sciences University, visit chsu.edu