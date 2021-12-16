Christmas Light Show Review

Christmas light displays have become more popular and more competitive year after year. Here in Clovis, there are many homes and neighborhoods that go above and beyond to ensure that the holiday season is filled with lights to enjoy.

“Fresno Xmas Lights” has become a source of excitement for those looking to see the best holiday light displays in the Fresno and Clovis area. There are 13 must see places according to @fresnoxmaslights on Instagram spreading all the way from West Fresno to East Clovis.

Those places in Clovis include: 1950 N Bush Ave, Candy Cane Lane on Cindy Dr, 356 W Sierra Ave, 5918 N De Wolf Ave, 356 W Sierra Ave, and 97 N Cindy Ave.

Those places in Fresno include: 2760 E Emerald Ave, 791 W Palo Alto Ave, 6047 N Winchester Ave, Christmas Tree Lane on Van Ness, 4715 W Dakota Ave, 4217 W Shields, 7495 W San Bruno Ave, 3671 N Laverne Ave, and 7118 E Redlands Ave.

Christmas Tree Lane in Fresno is not having designated walking nights this year due to the pandemic. You can still drive down the iconic street and check out the lights from your car.

However, Candy Cane Lane in Clovis does allow walking any night of the week as well as cruising in your car.

Take a light tour around Clovis before Santa comes to town.

Some popular homes in Clovis that have caused attraction this season are 5918 N De Wolf Ave that also plays Christmas music that goes along with their light display. Turn on the radio to channel 92.7 for the Christmas carols.

On 97 N Cindy Ave, there is not only lights but a video screen playing classic Christmas cartoons. If you have children, 97 N Cindy Ave is the place where your children will be mesmerized by the cartoons playing and lights blinking around the screen.

356 W Sierra Ave is a busier street so be cautious when driving down to check out their entire home display of colorful lights.

A favorite that has many people lined up to see is 1950 N Bush Ave. This location has snow fall every night at 6 p.m, 7 p.m. and 8 p.m. for 5 minutes. Jordan Hunter has three snow machines as part of his display. The inspiration behind the snow comes from Disneyland’s snow that falls on Main Street.

A light display that everyone in your group of all ages will love is the neighborhood that makes up Candy Cane Lane. Grab a hot chocolate on your way and stroll the streets of Candy Cane Lane enjoying the light and music displays.

Visiting these light attractions are a great way to get everyone of all ages into the Christmas spirit and get to see some of the most elaborate displays. Enjoy these free holiday amenities in the Clovis community as Christmas is less than a week away.