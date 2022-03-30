Chris Moudy Recognized as 2021 Top Associate Nationally for by 84 Lumber 

On the heels of its most successful year in company history, 84 Lumber, the nation’s largest privately held building materials supplier, honored its top performing associates during the company’s annual awards banquet.

One of the most notable awards of the night was presented to Clovis local Chris Moudy, named the 2021 Rookie of the Year.

Chris Moudy, the 2021 Rookie of the Year, is the co-manager of the Clovis, California 84 Lumber store. He started as a Manager Trainee in 2020 and was promoted after about four short months.

“I’m willing to do whatever it takes to succeed,” said Chris. “Every single day gives you an opportunity to wake up, start over, reevaluate what you’ve done and what you can do better.”

This year, housing starts are on the rise, and interest rates are at record lows, now is the time to explore career opportunities in the building and construction industry, where there is strong potential for people to earn a good living.

Since first opening its doors for business in 1956, 84 Lumber has experienced exponential growth and now has more than 250 stores and more than 6,500 associates nationwide.

In 2022, 84 Lumber is growing and expanding into new and existing markets, including opening new stores, component plants and EWP facilities.