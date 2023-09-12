Children’s Movement of Fresno celebrates a decade of advocacy at annual breakfast

August 31, 2023 – At the Clovis Veterans Memorial District on Thursday morning, the Children’s Movement of Fresno hosted the 10th Annual State of Our Children Breakfast.

The Children’s Movement of Fresno proudly themed the breakfast, “Success Lives Here.”

According to the Children’s Movement, over the past decade, the breakfast has brought together over 600 community stakeholders annually and has acted as a powerful catalyst for change and addresses the pressing challenges impacting the youth of Fresno County.

Representatives from sectors such as education, healthcare, justice, and more, the gathering of members of the community showcases a “unified effort” to champion the well-being of all children in Fresno County.

This year’s event provided insight into the post-pandemic challenges while highlighting the collective work done to overcome them.

Mike Espinoza, Executive Director of the Children’s Movement of Fresno said, “Amidst Fresno’s ongoing challenges surrounding housing affordability, rising mental health concerns, and school safety, this multi-pronged approach stands as a model of cross-sector collaboration.”

Courtney Shapiro, Director of Community Relations and Marketing at CalViva Health stated, “The Success Lives Here event is an important foundation for future discussions that will hopefully help influence and mold future initiatives, and make real change.”

Guest speakers at the event included Dr. Jolie Limon-Brownell of Valley Children’s Healthcare, Fredy Tshibanda, author of “Engineered to Make a Difference”, and Mike Espinoza, Executive Director of the Children’s Movement.