Children’s Electric Christmas Parade Lights Up Old Town

The holiday spirit was in full swing on Saturday night in Old Town Clovis on December 4.

The streets of Old Town were filled with families watching the Children’s Electric Christmas Parade hosted by the Old Town Clovis Kiwanis Club.

Every December, Clovis residents look forward to the Clovis Children’s Electric Christmas Parade that brings in the holiday spirit with a fun-filled parade with lights, parade floats and a whole lot of Christmas music. There were also free shuttle rides that ran from the Sierra Vista Mall to the parade all night long to avoid traffic and parking.

Due to COVID-19, the parade was cancelled last year, which then made this year’s parade even bigger.

“I am really shocked with the amount of people here tonight considering this didn’t happen last year,” said longtime Clovis resident Rhonda Cotta, “But this is why I love Clovis, people show up.”

As hundreds of parade floats passed the crowds on Pollasky and Clovis Avenue, the oohs and ahhs were seen on everybody’s faces. A crowd favorite was the light-up ATV’s that were honking and making lots of noise for people to cheer on.

“My kids really enjoy this parade, it has been the highlight of their Christmas season for three years now,” said Janet Elkins, “We always make a point to get here early for front row seats.”

Elkins is a mother of three boys who want to participate in the parade next year.

“I want to ride one of those cool bmx bikes with lights on the wheels,” said Elkins’ 10-year-old son Matthew, “Those just look so awesome.”

Local school clubs and organizations showcased their love for Clovis by having students and members wave on the parade floats and celebrate the holiday season.

A few organizations that were strolling the streets of the parade were Bullfrog Swim School, Evolve Dance Company, Clovis Y’s Men, Clovis Sharks Football, Miss Clovis/ Miss Teen Clovis and the Clovis Rebel Youth Football and Cheer. The Old Town Clovis Kiwanis Club released a statement, “We want to thank the community and our sponsors for their patience and understanding over the last year.

The Children’s Electric Christmas Parade is a community event that we put on for our neighbors, not a fundraiser. Without the support of our community, we would not be able to spread holiday cheer to families in our area.”

With Christmas right around the corner, there are still several events to get you in the holiday spirit. For more information, visit oldtownclovis.org.