Change of Pace Council Meeting

Things were not as tense as in meetings of previous weeks where things were anything less than stern and concerning.

On October 18th, the Clovis City Council Meeting started with three different presentations. The first presentation recognized young entrepreneurs who participated in the Children’s Business Fair which was featured during Clovis Fest’s newest addition “Made in Clovis.”

The first annual Made in Clovis was held on September 25th and gave the opportunity for young entrepreneurs to sell their own products through businesses they built on their own. 52 participants attended the fair which turned out to be a huge success according to event holder Michael Sunderpack.

“It was an all day event, they did awesome, they were brave, they came out and talked to customers and sold their goods,” Sunderpack said. “Thanks to Sean for partnering us up with Clovis Fest, that the kids got to really connect with real customers and not just friends and family. They were quite brave and very bold with it so it was wonderful to see them really come out and sell their items.”

The next two presentations were proclamations declaring October 2021 as both Sudden Infant Death Syndrome Awareness Month and Domestic Violence Awareness Month.

S.I.D.S is the leading cause of death in infant mortality in the United States in children from ages one month to one year. More than one out of three deaths of infants in the United States each year stem from this unexplained passing.

Domestic Violence impacts countless individuals as well as those who know the victim both personally and socially. Domestic Violence affects around 12 million men and women each year in the United States. At its most tragic level, domestic violence kills around three women per day. Majoree Mason Center Board Member Renee Ramirez spoke briefly, but humbly, to the Council thanking them for putting this proclamation into effect.

“I just wanted to say thank you to the City of Clovis, Mayor and City Council for helping to bring awareness to this very important and tragic topic,” Ramirez said. “As a father, as a board member and as an emergency physician, thank you.”

Public comments were also heard during the meeting with one subject in mind. The COVID vaccine. Several who spoke during the public hearing expressed their concern for this vaccine and how they do not agree with this being something they feel is being forced upon them. Citizen Eric Rollins expressed how he believes this is something that shouldn’t be consulted politically.

“Medical decisions as to whether you get the vaccine should be between you and a medical doctor,” Rollins said. “It should not be political science, it should be medical science that makes that decision. You know with this vaccine you can still get it, with this vaccine you can still get COVID, with this vaccine you can still die of COVID. With those pieces of information, shouldn’t you allow your constituents to decide what they’re going to do with their doctor?”

To view the other subjects of the council meeting and more information of these hearings and presentations, visit cityofclovis.com and search for Agendas. You can also view the entire meeting on the City of Clovis YouTube page.