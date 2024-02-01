Chamber of Commerce Hosts Annual Business Awards Luncheon

January 28, 2024 – At their annual “Salute to Business” Awards Luncheon, the Clovis Chamber of Commerce was able to salute and honor community pioneers in the world of business for their contributions towards the community of Clovis over the past year.

The sold out 2024 Salute to Business Awards Luncheon was held Thursday, January 25 at the Clovis Veterans Memorial District.

Winners this year included different categories and sectors of the business world.

Over 320 people attended the event to celebrate the outstanding honorees that have made such an important contribution to our community.

Recipient of the Einar Cook Leadership Award:

Florence Dunn, President, California Health Sciences University

Recipient of the Business Person of the Year Award:

Helder Domingos, President/CEO, Westech Systems, LLC & Sol-Tek Solar

Recipient of the Business of the Year Award:

Wawona Frozen Foods

Recipient of the Community Impact Award:

The Clovis Culinary Center

Recipient of the Clovis Chamber Director of the Year Award:

Corey Stone, P.E., Cedar Avenue Recycling & Transfer Station

Recipient of the Clovis Chamber Ambassador of the Year Award:

Joe Tabangcura, The Tabangcura Insurance Agency

The 2024 Salute to Business Award Luncheon was sponsored by:

Presenting Sponsors: City of Clovis, Visit Fresno County and Wawona Frozen Foods.

Gold Sponsors: Caglia Environmental, California Health Sciences University, Central Valley Community Bank, Clovis Community College, Cook Land Company, Quiring General, Noble Credit Union and Table Mountain Rancheria

Silver Sponsors: Clovis Veterans Memorial District, Community Health Systems, Donaghy Sales, Hedrick’s Chevrolet, Fresno Sheriff’s Memorial Foundation, Lawvex and Media Solutions, Inc