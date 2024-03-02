Century – Old Bank Robbery re-enacted

February 27, 2024 – On Saturday, Feb. 24, 2024, the infamous 100-year-old robbery of the Clovis First State Bank was brought to life at the Clovis Dry Creek Museum by the melodrama that has by now become a tradition.

This month marks the 100th anniversary of the bold robbery and escape that transpired on Feb. 5, 1924.

The melodrama took place inside the Clovis Dry Creek Museum, which was a bank building in 1924. Twenty to twenty-five guests were allowed inside at a time to watch the short presentation and see the original vault.

“It’s a great family event in Old Town, one that celebrates Clovis history,” said Jayne Robinson, president of the museum board. “People were waiting at the door when we opened. We had over 200 guests. The actors dressed in attire of the day; they were all excellent, couldn’t have asked for better.”

Robinson stressed how the work of volunteers helped make the museum a special part of Clovis history.

The event was free of charge however, donations were accepted.

The Cast

Owl – K.C. Carrol

Lone Wolf – Michael Austin

Moll – Annika Austin

Teller – Josh Villaneuva

Sheriff – John Corderio

Judith Preuss, a volunteer at the museum, worked as a greeter on the west side of the museum.

“It was a gorgeous day!” she said. “I think at least half of the crowd was not the usual Old Town crowd. I met a distant cousin who came with his wife from Sanger just to get coffee and walk around. Nobody seemed to mind waiting and ‘schmoozing’ with strangers.”

Interested in Clovis history? The Dry Creek Museum is in the heart of Old Town at 401 Pollasky Ave.

Hours are Tuesday through Saturday from 10:00am – 2:00pm, and Friday during the farmers market from 6:00pm – 8:00pm.

For special arrangements, call 559-297-8033 to schedule.

The Clovis-Big Dry Creek Historical Society maintains The Clovis Big-Dry Creek Museum.