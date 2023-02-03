Central Valley Wins Second Annual U.S. Army All-Star Football Game

January 28, 2023: Excellence and commitment were celebrated in the U.S. Army All-Star football game at Sunnyside High School this weekend, presented and sponsored by Golden Charter Academy and Clovis Veterans Memorial District (CVMD).

The all-star team was made up of senior football stars from all over the valley, coached by Edison High School graduate and Steelers strong safety and team captain Robert Golden.

After his retirement from the NFL, Golden established Golden Charter Academy in Fresno with the goal of promoting good character and professionalism in students grades T-K to 8th.

Excellence in sports athleticism was represented by the Central Valley team taking the victory against the San Diego All-Stars 46 to 7.

A 26-yard touchdown and several perfect field goals, as well as a fantastic 38 yard catch for the Central Valley team are just a small part of the great game they played.

Excellence in military service was present in the half-time ceremony, in which U.S. Army Staff Sergeant Torres publicly rededicated himself to service in a reenlistment ceremony.

A team of students from Golden Charter Academy presented their positive affirmations song, and several Fresno rappers and dance groups also performed at halftime.

“The program here is meant to introduce the community to our local hometown heroes,” said CVMD CEO Lorenzo Rios, “by recognizing their service and having the community be introduced to some of our traditions and also the opportunities that are found in military service.”

Active members of the California National Guard, Airforce, and Army were present at the event as, well as the Fresno State ROTC members.

Dustin Castillo, CEO at CoreWare Group and former U.S. Army Officer, says that one conversation with a naval commander changed his entire life path.

He went from a junior-olympic level waterpolo player to Westpoint Military Academy. Castillo said, “The discipline you learn in sports can apply to everything.”

CVMD CEO Lorenzo Rios said, “In future years, we hope to have those who are looking to enlist do an oath of office,” at the event as well.

The U.S. Army All-Stars Best of the West Football game is only in its second year, but there are promises of many more to come.