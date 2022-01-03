Central California Blood Center facing Dire Blood Shortage

Dr. Rais Vohra of the Fresno County Department of Public Health has issued a statement urging the public to donate in light of the critically low state of local blood inventories.

This winter, especially following the holiday season and in the face of COVID-19 challenges, people are far less likely to donate blood. Travel, cold and flu season, and even just busyness all play a role in this. However, traumas and vehicular accidents increase in the winter months, creating a perfect storm of dire need.

In light of this, it is even more critical and necessary than usual that all who are healthy and able, donate blood now. “The health and wellbeing of our community depends on a sustainable blood supply,” says Dr. Rais Vohra, Interim Medical Director of the Fresno County Department of Public Health. “Right now, that supply is critically low, which really impacts the care we can deliver at our local hospitals.”

Although the need never stops, less than 10% of those eligible to donate actually will. “We can’t collect enough blood for our community unless more people step up to do their part and help, by donating,” says Christopher Staub, President & CEO of the Central California Blood Center. “Blood cannot be manufactured, and it can not be provided any other way. We need you.”

The Central California Blood Center and Fresno County Department of Public Health urge all healthy people to donate as soon as possibly.

For more info, please visit donateblood.org for a list of centers and center hours along with mobile blood drive information.