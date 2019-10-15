CenterStage Brings Dinner Theatre to Clovis

Thanks to CenterStage Clovis, dinner theater has arrived in Old Town. Anyone who enjoys excellent entertainment, good food, and a great time is in luck.

CenterStage Cabaret will feature outstanding entertainment while you dine on delicious cuisine at a local venue. The special dinner menu begins at 6 pm, and the show starts at 7:30 pm. Tickets are $15 and are for the show only. Purchase tickets at centerstageclovis.com by clicking on the event link on the home page.

Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019, will kick off with “Broadway Then and Now” in partnership with DiCicco’s Italian Restaurant located at 408 Clovis Avenue in Old Town. DiCicco’s is offering a special CenterStage dinner menu prior to the performance as well as specially crafted drink selections offered for these events only. Reservations with the restaurant are recommended if you would like to make it a dinner and show evening.

The Cabaret will feature four accomplished CenterStage performers: Naomi Rhodus, Sarah Rosenthal, Peter Allwaine and Darren Tharp. You’ll hear a variety of Broadway music from classic theater to modern musical hits.

The special guest for this performance is Catt John, a veteran of Broadway and New York cabaret for many years. Catt has performed all over the world and will be sharing her experiences about performing in a great vocal set about what it is like to work in musical theater. Her talent and experience working in a cabaret venue are not to be missed.

Thursday, Dec 12, 2019, will embrace the holiday season with a new set of performers. Come enjoy the festivities and get into the holiday spirit with this event for all ages.

The fun continues in 2020. February 6, 2020, will feature “Rat Pack Reloaded,” followed by March 5, 2020, with “Improv Night,” all hosted at DiCicco’s. Tickets for these three shows will be available online soon. Due to the intimate nature of cabaret and the size of the lounge at Dicicco’s, a very limited number of seats are available.

Centerstage Clovis Community Theater has been a well respected Clovis institution for almost 30 years. Profits from the show will benefit their efforts to continue to bring high-quality musical theater to the Clovis community and to serve young artists in the area looking to advance their theater arts experience. More information about Centerstage Clovis is available at www.centerstageclovis.com