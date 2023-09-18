CCFB to Hold Official Ribbon Cutting for First Fruits Market

September 18, 2023 – Please join us on Tuesday, September 19, 2023, at 9 am for the official Ribbon Cutting of Central California Food Bank’s First Fruits Market—Fresno’s First FREE Grocery Store for those facing hunger!

Local elected officials, Feeding America representatives, funders, volunteers and staff will be present for the unveiling of CCFB’s newest Comprehensive Feeding program.

First Fruits Market is designed to provide a dignified shopping experience to anyone in need of food assistance.

Shoppers will have access to locally provided fresh produce, dairy, protein, culturally appropriate food, and shelf stable food items. First Fruits Market will be open to the community on Wednesday, September 20, 2023.