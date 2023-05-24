Carnegie Hall announces teen musicians selected for the 2023 National Youth Orchestra of The United States of America

(NEW YORK, NY; March 7, 2023)—Carnegie Hall today announced the names of the 109 outstanding young musicians selected from across the country for the tenth annual National Youth Orchestra of the United States of America (NYO-USA).

The members of the 2023 orchestra—ages 16–19, hailing from 31 US states plus Puerto Rico—have been recognized by Carnegie Hall as being among the finest players in the country following a comprehensive and highly selective audition process.

This summer’s orchestra features 13 musicians who previously played with NYO-USA, as well as 35 musicians who gained experience through NYO2, a program for younger players ages 14–17. NYO-USA and NYO2 are offered free of charge, ensuring that all invited musicians have the opportunity to take part.

This summer, NYO-USA musicians will travel to New York in early July for an intensive two-week training residency at Purchase College, State University of New York (SUNY).