Carnegie Hall announces teen musicians selected for the 2023 National Youth Orchestra of The United States of America

(NEW YORK, NY; March 7, 2023)—Carnegie Hall today announced the names of the 109 outstanding young musicians selected from across the country for the tenth annual National Youth Orchestra of the United States of America (NYO-USA).
The members of the 2023 orchestra—ages 16–19, hailing from 31 US states plus Puerto Rico—have been recognized by Carnegie Hall as being among the finest players in the country following a comprehensive and highly selective audition process.
This summer’s orchestra features 13 musicians who previously played with NYO-USA, as well as 35 musicians who gained experience through NYO2, a program for younger players ages 14–17. NYO-USA and NYO2 are offered free of charge, ensuring that all invited musicians have the opportunity to take part.
This summer, NYO-USA musicians will travel to New York in early July for an intensive two-week training residency at Purchase College, State University of New York (SUNY).
He participated in NYO2 last year and performed at Carnegie Hall last August.
He has been a member of the California All State Symphony Orchestra (freshman and sophomore year), the California All State Jazz Band (junior and senior year), was the principal bassist for the California Orchestra Directors Association Honor Orchestra, the principal bassist for Fresno Youth Philharmonic Orchestra, the principal bassist for the FMCMEA Honors Orchestra and FMCMEA Honors Jazz Band for all four years of high school.
He’s also in the Clovis West jazz band and chamber orchestra and will be attending UCLA this fall to study jazz.