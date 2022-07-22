Car crashes into Clovis business

Clovis Police Department were on the scene after a vehicle drove into a business on the afternoon of Friday July, 22.

The business, W Furniture, located at Shaw/Sunnyside was open at the time and had people inside.

According to the Clovis Police Department no one was injured.

The car damaged the front of the store breaking glass and throwing furniture around the store.

The Clovis Fire Department was on the scene to inspect the damage to the building while officers investigated the cause of the crash. The store is reported to be closed for the time being and a tow truck was used to safely remove the vehicle from inside the building according to the Clovis Police Department.

Officers investigated the cause of the collision. It was determined to be an accident and alcohol or drugs are not suspected.