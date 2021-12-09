Candy Cane Lane Lights Up Clovis Neighborhood

A festive Clovis neighborhood has built up a reputation that attracts thousands of visitors during the month of December.

You can get into the Christmas spirit by taking a stroll or driving through Candy Cane Lane located near Peach and Alluvial Avenues.

Light up snowmen, reindeer, candy canes and lots of photo opportunities fill the neighborhood. Hundreds of people have already visited Candy Cane Lane this year and their favorite part… the people.

“With everything going on and especially the past two years, it is just nice to see people enjoying themselves this time of year,” said Clovis resident Angela Garcia. “Life is picking up again and it is so refreshing to see that.”

On Thursday evening, sidewalks were filled with bundled up people enjoying the large array of Christmas light sights displayed in the front yards of these homes.

If you want to stay warm, you can also enjoy Candy Cane Lane by driving through the streets and enjoying it from afar.

“We’re from Sanger so you can say that we love walking Candy Cane Lane each year,” said Maria King, “It’s turned almost into a tradition to go to Dutch Bros on the way, get hot coco and walk these streets with my family.”

For nearly 20 years, this event is put on each year voluntarily by about 100 homeowners who enjoy seeing the smiling faces of people passing by their homes. When strolling through Candy Cane Lane you can often hear children shouting ‘Merry Christmas!’ to other passing cars with a wave.

“We have Christmas lights at our house but not like this,” laughed King’s daughter Emilia, “This is just like out of a Christmas movie, I love the colorful lights the most.”

Candy Cane Lane has established set hours to enjoy the light displays. Monday through Friday 6 p.m.-10 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday 6 p.m.-12 a.m.

People are encouraged to respectfully and peacefully enjoy the hard work and dedication that these homeowners have put into Candy Cane Lane for all to enjoy.