California State Parks Reminds Visitors to Use Free Pass Programs, Explore the Outdoors

SACRAMENTO, Calif.— California State Parks, First Partner Jennifer Siebel Newsom and the California Natural Resources Agency are reminding visitors about three new ways to explore the great outdoors for free.

Fourth graders can obtain a free California State Park Adventure Pass to explore 19 select state parks for free for a full school year.

Championed by the First Partner Jennifer Siebel Newsom, whose California for All Kids initiatives support children’s physical, mental and social-emotional well-being, the California State Park Adventure Pass Program expands the opportunity for fourth graders and their families to enjoy the benefits of connecting with nature, each other and their communities.

The pass is valid for one school year. For this school year’s fourth graders, the pass is valid until August 31, 2023.

All Californians can check out a California State Parks Library Pass by using their library cards to access more than 200 participating state park units.

In partnership with the California State Library, State Parks launched the California State Park Library Pass in April 2022 with a total of 5,000 passes distributed to 1,184 public libraries across the state. As part of a three-year pilot program, each library jurisdiction received an average of at least four special day-use hangtags to circulate, allowing library cardholders to check out the pass for the allotted number of days allowed by the local library.

The pass is valid for entry of one passenger vehicle with a capacity of up to nine people, or one highway-licensed motorcycle, at more than 200 participating state park units.

The Library Pass program is being expanded to also include the addition of tribal libraries throughout the state.The program also includes grant funds for public libraries to host programs and conduct outreach in their communities to promote the passes, state parks and the benefits of the outdoors.

“California’s libraries serve their communities in all kinds of ways besides providing the books Californians want to read,” said California State Librarian Greg Lucas. “They check out tools, DVDs, provide online learning you can access 24/7 – even homework tutoring. And now they’re helping open the window on California’s breathtaking state parks. Just one more great reason to visit your local library – in-person or online.”

Families receiving California Work Opportunity and Responsibility for Kids (CalWORKs), individuals receiving Supplemental Security Income (SSI), and income-eligible Californians 62 and over can apply for the Golden Bear Pass with their smartphone or other web-based device in just minutes and have access to more than 200 California state park units.

Created in 1977, the Golden Bear Pass Program was relaunched last spring with the goal to directly notify approximately 300,000 families receiving CalWORKs about their eligibility and the overall health benefit of spending time in the outdoors. Individuals participating in SSI and low-income adults 62 and over can apply for Golden Bear Passes via online ReserveCalifornia.com, by mail, or in person. Additionally, all older adults 62 and over can apply for a Limited Use Golden Bear Pass, for off-season access.

The State of California champions the right of all Californians to have access to recreational opportunities and enjoy the cultural, historic, and natural resources found across the state. Too many Californians cannot access neither public outdoor spaces nor the state’s array of museums, and cultural and historical sites. The state is prioritizing efforts to expand all Californians’ access to parks, open space, nature and cultural amenities. This priority requires focusing funding and programs to expand opportunities to enjoy these places. Doing so advances Governor Gavin Newsom’s strong personal commitment to building a “California for All.”

“California is home to more than 200 state parks, and it’s never been easier to visit them,” said California Natural Resources Agency Secretary Wade Crowfoot. “These easy-to-use programs give all Californians a chance to experience our world-renowned nature. Sign up for one of these programs or check out a park pass from your local library and discover a new state park this weekend!”

