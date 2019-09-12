California Health Sciences University Advances Towards Accreditation

The new College of Osteopathic Medicine (COM) has successfully advanced towards their next step in accreditation at the California Health Sciences University (CHSU) in Clovis.

It was awarded pre-accreditation status, following the Commission on Osteopathic College Accreditation (COCA) meeting last month, making it the highest status a College of Osteopathic Medicine can achieve prior to graduating its first class.

Pre-Accreditation provides the CHSU COM with the following rights; degree granting authority, graduate eligibility for all residency programs in the U.S. and graduate eligibility to subsequently be licensed in all 50 states.

“We are proud to advance to this next step towards accreditation, which is a critical step in the approval process. The CHSU COM can now offer enrollment to our inaugural class, as well as begin instruction on Tuesday, July 21, 2020,” Dr. John Graneto, Dean at the CHSU College of Osteopathic Medicine said.

Applications for 2020 enrollment began in May and have exceeded expectations so far.

Interviews for the inaugural class of medical students begin this month and will continue through next spring.