California Gives Statewide Order to Stay Home

The State of California has announced a statewide order for all residents to stay at home, except for essential services.

The City of Clovis is expecting businesses and residents to follow the State’s guidelines in enforcing this measure.

Essential services listed in the order include: Hospitals and medical offices

Gas stations

Pharmacies

Food: Grocery stores, farmers markets, food banks, convenience stores, take-out and delivery restaurants

Banks

Laundromats/laundry services The City of Clovis’ police, fire, utility, transit services will still be available for city residents. For more on the State’s order, go to https://covid19.ca.gov/stay-home-except-for-essential-needs/