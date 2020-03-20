California Gives Statewide Order to Stay Home

The State of California has announced a statewide order for all residents to stay at home, except for essential services.
The City of Clovis is expecting businesses and residents to follow the State’s guidelines in enforcing this measure.
Essential services listed in the order include:
- Hospitals and medical offices
- Gas stations
- Pharmacies
- Food: Grocery stores, farmers markets, food banks, convenience stores, take-out and delivery restaurants
- Banks
- Laundromats/laundry services
The City of Clovis’ police, fire, utility, transit services will still be available for city residents.
For more on the State’s order, go to https://covid19.ca.gov/stay-home-except-for-essential-needs/