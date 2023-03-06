CALIFORNIA 9/11 MEMORIAL BOARD ANNOUNCES NEW MEMBERS TO THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

March 3, 2023 – Clovis, CA – The California 9/11 Memorial strengthens the Board of Directors by welcoming three new powerhouse members.

Sergeant Shawn Wills, Fresno – Ret. California Highway Patrol Central Division Air Ops

Retired Sergeant Shawn Wills has a long-standing relationship with the California 9/11 Memorial.

His passion for supporting the annual Memorial Ceremony precedes the Board of Directors official inception.

Shawn has assisted with leading the California Highway Patrol Motorcycle Unit and Central Division Air Ops Unit involvement for the past 20 years.

Shawn was a Hanford High School football and baseball standout. He moved on to play both sports at UCLA, where he met his wife Tara.

They moved back to the Valley to raise their children and became active in several community organizations. Shawn and Tara now run their own company, Wills Family Real Estate.

“We’re honored that Ret. Sgt Wills has accepted our invitation to officially join the Board.” says Ret. Clovis Fire Captain and California 9/11 Memorial Founding Member, Jim Stemler. “Sgt Wills has been with us since the beginning and he’s one of the originals who made the air ops fly-over happen every year. We’re going to do big things with him onboard.”

McKenzie Dern, Camps and Recreation Manager at Alisa Ann Ruch Burn Foundation

McKenzie Dern joins the Board as; a California State University, Fresno alumni, a Central Valley native, the Burn Chair representative for Safe Kids Central Valley and as the Camps and Recreation Manager for the Alisa Ann Ruch Burn Foundation.

As the daughter of burn survivor, Fresno Fire Captain- Pete Dern, McKenzie believes that a burn survivor is a symbol of strength and perseverance.

It is her passion to ensure that no survivor or their family feels alone through their healing journey.

California 9/11 Memorial Vice Chair, Julie DeBenedetto, “McKenzie represents everything the California 9/11 organization stands for. Perseverance. Strength. Resilience. She will bring a highly valued perspective to the Board and its mission as we continue to grow our program.”