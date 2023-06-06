Buchanan High School Student Wins Congressional Art Competition

June 6, 2023 – Elise Carberry of Buchanan High School was announced as the overall winner of the 2023 Congressional Art Competition in the 20th District of California.

Carberry created her winning artwork over the course of seven months using Sharpies in a Pointillism-like technique.

The artwork is titled, “My Cat Tsuki,” and will be displayed in the U.S. Capitol for an entire year.

In addition to the recognition of her winning artwork, Carberry will also be flown out to Washington, D.C. to view her piece as it is displayed along with other winning works of art.

Congratulations to our local artist, Elise Carberry!





