Buchanan High Jazz Band Plays at School Board Meeting 

March 2, 2023: The Buchanan High School Jazz Band performed at Wednesday’s CUSD School Board meeting in honor of CUSD’s celebration of “National Music in Our Schools Month”.

Under the direction of Barb Shinaver, the band performed two selections, “Just Kiddin’” by Elaine Elias and another selection by Melba Liston.

Geoffrey Dean, Coordinator of the Visual Arts Program throughout Clovis Unified, introduced the band by saying, “The Buchanan High School Jazz Band has a long legacy and strong reputation across the state for its consistent, high level of achievement and ability to play professional literature. This band regularly performs within our community and has had over forty charts that they proudly have in their arsenal that they are ready to perform at any moment.”

After the performance, Board Member Dr. Stephen Fogg said, “Thank you so much for your effort, keep going and we are so proud of you.”

Board Member Tiffany Stoker-Madsen related, “It just says so much about your instructor to be able to teach you all of those instruments in such a short time…Thank you so much for cheering up our night and kicking off our Music [appreciation] month.”