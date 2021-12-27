Buchanan Guaduate Brings Delight to Fresno State

2019 Buchanan Graduate Jackie Whalen who is the daughter of council member, Bob Whalen, creates a new fellowship group at Fresno State called Delight.

Whalen created Delight with her roommate Jenna Koetsier in hopes to invite college women into a Christ-centered community that fosters vulnerability and transforms stories.

This is the first Christ-like fellowship program at Fresno State and Whalen explains the importance of having the Delight community at Fresno State.

“I think it is crucial to build a Bible study rooted in the Gospel on campus because too often I have seen girls leave the Fresno and Clovis area to attend universities with a Biblical background, but this means they can lose connection with the local church,” said Whalen.

Delight has 205 ministry chapters across the nation that serve over 14,000 college women. Delight chapters are recognized organizations, student-led, and rooted in Scripture-based curriculum and resources. Delight is passionate about empowering college women in the name of Jesus to lead, disciple, and transform the culture of their campus.

Whalen has attended The Well Church in Clovis since 2005 and credits the church behind her inspiration for bringing Delight to Fresno State. “Going to the church is one thing, but being the church is another,” said Whalen. “I think The Well does a fantastic job of encouraging its community to be the church.“

Delight will launch in the Spring 2022 semester at Fresno State for the first time and has already received an abundance of support from the campus community.

As this is the first time something like this will be at Fresno State, Whalen hopes the future of Delight is not about her, but about God.

“All I desire is for women to gather in a room filled with The Holy Spirit and for anyone who has not received Jesus as their Savior, to hear the Gospel with new ears and witness how Jesus changes their hearts,” said Whalen. “God is up to something at Fresno State.”

Whalen is an active member of Delta Gamma sorority, a PINK Campus Representative, and now a creator of the first college women’s fellowship program at Fresno State.

She shares her thanks and gratitude towards those who have helped her and supported her in this new journey.

“Thank you to my parents, Nancy and Bob Whalen, for their unconditional support through my many endeavors and for demonstrating what walking daily with The Lord looks like. Thank you to The Well for having life groups like the one I am in that encompass a vulnerable, Christ-centered community that is what Delight is aiming for. Thank you to all the ladies in my life group led by the incredible Kelly Harrison for their encouragement and prayers during this time. Special thank you to Kathy Dunbar, Jenna Koetsier, and the rest of the Delight Fresno State leadership team that jumped on the calling on their hearts from The Lord to be faithful servants to His plan.”

For more information on how to become a part of Delight at Fresno State, visit @delight_fresnostate on Instagram.