June 8, 2023 – Brad Fontes, the head coach of the Buchanan Bears Baseball team is stepping down after five seasons as head coach of the program.

In those five years, Fontes lead the Bears to four TRAC championships and a Division I Championship in 2021. He held an overall record of 111-23 with a 52-8 TRAC record.

This comes after Buchanan baseball lost a heartbreaker in the Division I Central Section Championship this year, and later fell in the state playoffs to De La Salle High School.