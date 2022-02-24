Breaking: CUSD Update Mask Mandates in Classrooms

February 23 – In a special governing board meeting, the Clovis Unified School District has decided to allow students to participate in classrooms without the requirement of a mask.

The school board has decided to uphold the mask mandate however and encourages all students and staff to continue wearing masks through all school related activities.

This would end situations like the incident that took place at Copper Hills Elementary on the morning of February 23rd, the very morning of the special governing board meeting. Parents of the Copper Hills Elementary took it upon themselves to take their students to school without their masks as a demonstration of their opposition to the mask mandate.

Students and parents alike were met with opposition by the administration and students were not allowed into class having to wait outside in frigid weather.

The vote passed 4-0.