Breaking: CUSD Selects New Superintendent

March 20, 2023 – After a twelve minute deliberation in closed session, and a two month long statewide search, the CUSD Governing School Board approved their choice of new Superintendent of Schools for Clovis Unified.

Dr. Corrine Folmer will serve as the Superintendent of Schools for Clovis Unified effective July 1st, 2023.

This comes on the heels of current District Superintendent Dr. Eimear O’Brien’s retirement, announced in January.

Dr. Corrine Folmer has served as Associate Superintendent of School Leadership in Clovis Unified since 2019.

Folmer also served as Teacher, Guidance Instructional Specialist, Learning Director, Elementary Principal, and Assistant Superintendent of Clovis East over a 20-year career in Clovis Unified.

“I am humbly honored to become Superintendent of our unique and high performing school district, and to serve our incredible community of employees, students and their families.”

The decision to choose Dr. Folmer came after an accelerated, yet “long”, as some school board members mentioned, two month statewide search.

This search was for an individual that would “..value and hear our employees, value their input and can utilize that input to make effective decisions for our district,” according to Board President David DeFrank.

Newly selected Superintendent Dr. Corrine Folmer also stated, “Finally I commit to you that I will continue to put my heart and my soul into Clovis Unified, our employees, our community, and most importantly, our students.”

Dr. Folmer will begin her new role as Superintendent of Clovis Unified School District on July 1st of this year, a day after current Superintendent Dr. Eimear O’Brien’s last day on June 30th.