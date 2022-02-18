BREAKING: Clovis Unified ends student contact tracing, sibling quarantines

BREAKING- As of February 17th, Clovis Unified has decided to end the contact tracing amongst siblings and other family members. The decision came with the announcement from the Fresno County Department of Public Health that they “no longer expect K-12 schools to conduct contact tracing”.

However, the FCDPH expects to take into consideration increases and decreases of cases in schools and quarantining recommendations for medically fragile students.

The FCDPH also contends that it still encourages K-12 schools to continue to screen for COVID-19 symptoms, and relays that students and staff should stay home under the isolation guidance.

Currently, the State of California is reassessing the requirements behind masking in K-12 schools and will emerge with an announcement on February 28th according to the FCDPH website.

