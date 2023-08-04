Bob Park’s honored for 60 years at Sassano’s.

August 3rd, 2023 – Many gathered on Thursday morning to celebrate Bob Park’s 60th year at Sassano’s Men’s Wear.

The Clovis Chamber of Commerce hosted the celebration in Bob Park’s honor at Sassano’s in Old Town Clovis.

Clovis Chamber of Commerce President & CEO, Greg Newman started off the event by handing the microphone to the opening speaker, Clovis City Mayor Lynne Ashbeck.

“One of the best things about this community are folks like Bob and his ability to remind us why Clovis is special. And Bob is the best example of what makes Clovis, Clovis. And so it is really my privilege to be here with you this morning,” said Mayor Ashbeck.

Mayor Ashbeck went on to mention how Bob Parks graduated from Clovis High in 1962, and how his father had the idea for Bob to go down to Sassano’s to see about a job. Here we are—60 years later!

The Clovis Mayor went on to make a big announcement, “Today we are recognizing August 3, as Bob Parks Day in the City of Clovis.”

Next up on the microphone was District Representative, Blake Zante. “I’m here representing congressman and Speaker of the House, Kevin McCarthy, who’s proud to represent Clovis in the US Congress. And we just want to say congratulations on 60 wonderful years. Happy Work-iversary and congratulations, as well, to the Sassano family,” said Zante.

“Thank you for being such a backbone here in Old Town Clovis and for all you do in the community.” On behalf of congressman Kevin McCarthy, Zante presented Bob Parks with a certificate of congratulations.

Greg Sassano stepped up to congratulate Bob Parks, say a few kind words, and present Parks with a custom, locally made wooden plaque to commemorate Bob Parks Day.

Bob Parks’ wife also came up to tell the story of how they met back in 1971 while working next door to each other. She explained how friendship blossomed into more, and they’ve now been together for decades—sharing two daughters and two grandsons.

“Sassano’s has played a big part of our lives for all these years,” said Mrs. Parks “I say that God put Bob in this job for a number of reasons.”

“Thank you very much for coming and helping me celebrate this day. Thank you,” said Bob Parks.

If you haven’t been to Sassano’s or if it’s been awhile since your last visit, be sure to stop by and support this important local business—don’t forget to say hi to Bob!