Big things are Happening for the Business Organization of Old Town Clovis

B.O.O.T. is a non profit organization that provides its members and the community proactive leadership to improve the regional quality of life. B.O.O.T. strives to promote and showcase activities in Old Town Clovis.

B.O.O.T. is supported primarily by the dedication of merchant members and the revenues earned from hosting several signature events throughout the year. Those events include things like the Wine Walk, One Enchanted Evening, the Farmers Market, the Vintage Market and the Craft Beer Crawl.

Some benefits of being a member of B.O.O.T consist of advertising, direct representation, a profile on B.O.O.T.’s website, as well as monthly meetings.

Heather Frantzich is the Executive Director of B.O.O.T. and has brought in a new sense of leadership and goals for the organization. Frantzich’s roots in Clovis run deep as she was born and raised here and has a passion for the Clovis way of life. Frantzich started this position in May and considers this her dream role.

Being a woman in business means a lot to Frantzich. “It’s all about the work ethic and I look at it as the passion and love that I have for this community,” says Frantzich, “The gratification that I experience here at B.O.O.T. is something that I have never experienced in my entire working career.”

Something new that B.O.O.T is implementing within the next week is Old Town Clovis gift cards that are able to be used at the businesses who are members of B.O.O.T. Frantzich also says that 2022 is looking bright and is confident in where these businesses are headed with the help of B.O.O.T.

“A lot of surprises and new things happening in 2022, it’s a lot of work and organization but it is self gratification and I see nothing but great things for B.O.O.T in the years to come,” said Frantizch.

To learn more about how your business can become a member of B.O.O.T. visit oldtownclovis.org/become-a-member/ for more information.