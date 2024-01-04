And so…5, 4, 3, 2, 1….It’s A New Winter Sports Year!

by Jess Gonzales;

January 1, 2024 – And with that the school winter sports schedule shifts gears changing from the fun and games to the serious part of the schedule to the part where league and other championships are at stake! Well, some sports will still mix it up with non-league opponents, but others will not.

Yet, all school sports—regardless of level of play—provide great entertainment and should be supported whether league or non-league!

Going into the second part of the winter sports season, power rankings feature the teams that have been the most successful on the road to the new year. It should be noted that among the ranked teams, various Clovis area high school teams are enjoying much success.

Central Section CIF Boys Basketball Rankings

(as of Dec. 30, 2023, by MaxPrep)

As we enter a new year, 2024, St. Joseph’s of Santa Maria, the defending Central Section Open Division Boys Basketball Champion is the top-rated team in the Central Section’s top 10 teams in Boys basketball. St. Joseph’s is followed closely by four Clovis schools including a talented Clovis West team eager to again face-off with the Knights to avenge the 2022 Section Title.

St. Joseph’s (Santa Maria) – 12-2 Clovis West – 15-3 Clovis North – 10-5 Clovis East – 11-5 Buchanan – 13-3 San Joaquin Memorial – 9-6 Centennial (Bakersfield) – 11-3 Arroyo Grande – 14-5 Dinuba – 14-3

10. Bullard – 11-6

Central Section CIF Girls Basketball Rankings

(as of Dec. 28, 2023, by MaxPrep)

Perennial superpower Clovis West continues in its usual spot as the top team in the CIF Central Section’s top ranked girls’ basketball teams. St. Joseph’s of Santa Maria are ranked number two.

Though Clovis West lost top player, Etoyah Montgomery, and a couple of other graduating seniors from last year’s championship team, Athena Tomlinson, last year’s girls TRAC player of the year, is back along with a complete ensemble of talented players.

Without doubt, as has been the case since he took over the reins at Clovis West, Coach Craig Tomlinson’s team is again the cream of the crop of Central Section Girls Basketball. Last season the Lady Eagles won their 11th consecutive Central Section title.

The Lady Eagles are also currently ranked as the 5th best girls’ basketball team in the California.

Clovis West – 12-1 St. Joseph’s (Santa Maria) – 9-2 Buchanan – 12-4 Monache (Porterville) – 12-1 Clovis – 7-6 Arroyo Grande – 9-2 Bullard – 11-5 Clovis East – 13-4 Central – 10-3

10. Centennial (Bakersfield) – 9-3

Central Section CIF Boys Soccer Rankings

(as of Dec. 30, 2023, by MaxPrep)

Three Clovis school teams are ranked in the Central Section’s top 10 teams including top ranked North High, one of only two undefeated team in the top 10 as of December 30th. The other is Porterville. Clovis, a bracket winner in its Powerade Showcase tournament, has climbed to the third spot. Reedley, last year’s surprise winner of the top division section title, is unranked.

Clovis North – 8-0-3 Porterville – 14-0-2 Clovis – 14-1-2 Fresno – 9-2-1 Santa Maria – 9-0-4 South (Bakersfield) – 9-1-3 Clovis West – 10-2-1 McLane – 7-5-2 Central – 6-4-5 Tulare Western – 12-5

Central Section CIF Girls Soccer Rankings

(as of Dec. 30, 2023, by MaxPrep)

As the season heads into the new year, Clovis North and Buchanan are the only two girls’ teams ranked in the Central Section’s top 10 girls’ teams. The two teams faced off for the section’s division 1 title last year with Buchanan defeating North by a tight 2-1 score.

Liberty (Bakersfield) – 10-1-1 Garces Memorial (Bak) – 9-1 Clovis North – 9-3 San Luis Obispo – 8-2-1 Sanger – 7-2-1 Centennial (Bak) – 8-2 Paso Robles – 7-2-4 Buchanan – 5-1-1 Richetti (Santa Maria) – 7-2

10. Redwood (Visalia) – 6-3-2